May 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BILLION

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT Source text (bit.ly/2rkJqPV) Further company coverage: