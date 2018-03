BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says On Track To Achieve FY EPS Target

March 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* SAYS ‍UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER - RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION​ DURING MARCH-QUARTER

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70

* SEES MARCH QUARTER 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PERCENT TO 4 PERCENT

* DELTA AIR LINES - MARCH-QUARTER REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS

* SEES ‍​MARCH-QUARTER TOTAL UNIT REVENUE UP 4 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

* SEES MARCH QUARTER 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES MARCH-QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PERCENT - 7.5 PERCENT Source text - bit.ly/2IlwHn7 Further company coverage: