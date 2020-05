BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says Restart Of Passenger Flights To China Is Subject To Government Approval

May 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - DELTA’S RESTART OF PASSENGER FLIGHTS TO CHINA IS SUBJECT TO GOVERNMENT APPROVAL

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - WILL ALSO OPERATE CARGO-ONLY SCHEDULED SERVICE FROM SHANGHAI TO ATLANTA AND LOS ANGELES

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - Q2 SCHEDULE IS 85 PERCENT SMALLER THAN LAST YEAR

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - SEES REDUCTIONS OF 80% IN U.S. DOMESTIC CAPACITY AND 90% INTERNATIONALLY FOR Q2

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - IMPLEMENTED POLICIES LIKE CAPPING SEATING BETWEEN 50 AND 60%