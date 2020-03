BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says Waiving Change Fees If Customers' Plans Include Travel To Restricted Areas Through May 31

March 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

DELTA AIR LINES- WAIVING CHANGE FEES THROUGH MAY 31 IF CUSTOMERS'S PLANS INCLUDE TRAVEL TO RESTRICTED AREAS DUE TO COVID-19 SUCH AS EUROPE, CHINA