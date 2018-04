BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Statement on 7.ai cyber incident

April 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 7.AI, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 7.AI HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT‍​

* INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 7.AI CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED

* NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED

* THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN'T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED Source text : bit.ly/2GzTdvd Further company coverage: