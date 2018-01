Jan 8 (Reuters) - Delta Apparel Inc:

* DELTA APPAREL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* DELTA APPAREL INC- EXPECTS OVERALL NET SALES FOR Q1 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $88 TO $90 MILLION

* DELTA APPAREL INC - CO EXPECTS TO SHOW PRE-TAX PROFITABILITY IN FISCAL 2018 Q1, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $0.08 PER DILUTED SHARE IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD