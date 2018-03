March 13 (Reuters) - Delta Apparel Inc:

* DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* DELTA APPAREL-AMENDMENT AMENDS DEFINITION OF PERMITTED INVESTMENTS IN EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT TO ALLOW INVESTMENT IN HONDURAS JV NOT TO EXCEED $6 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2FQUr3W) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)