Feb 18 (Reuters) - DELTA CO FOR CONSTRUCTION AND REBUILDING :

* FY NET PROFIT EGP 3.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EGP 109.4 MILLION VERSUS EGP 160.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2EB61jV) Further company coverage: