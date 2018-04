April 17 (Reuters) - Delta Corp Ltd:

* LAGER BEER VOLUME GREW 51% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR FOR Q4 AND 27% FOR FULL YEAR

* SPARKLING BEVERAGES VOLUME INCREASED BY 49% OVER PRIOR YEAR FOR Q4 AND 15% FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS

* GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 52% (45% EXCLUDING NATBREW PLC) FOR Q4 AND IS UP 18% FOR THE FULL YEAR

* DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF US2,70 CENTS PER SHARE Source: bit.ly/2H51Rlv Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)