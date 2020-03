BRIEF-Delta Drone Clarifies 2020-2021 Plan's Guiding Principles

March 30 (Reuters) - DELTA DRONE SA:

* CLARIFICATION AND OUTLINE OF 2020-2021 PLAN’S GUIDING PRINCIPLES

* CALLING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING BEHIND CLOSED DOORS DARDILLY, 30 MARCH 2020

* ON COVID-19: ALTHOUGH IT IS TOO EARLY TO EVALUATE ACTUAL IMPACT OF CRISIS, THERE IS NO DOUBT THAT THERE WILL BE SERIOUS REPERCUSSIONS THROUGHOUT WORLD ECONOMY

* ON COVID-19: SUSPENSION OF VARIOUS PROJECTS, PARTICULARLY IN FRANCE, COULD AFFECT OUR LEVEL OF ACTIVITY FOR Q1 OR EVEN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* ON 13 MARCH 2020, GROUP’S CASH POSITION WAS AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 2M

* FULL EFFECT OF 2018-2019 PLAN AND MEASURES INCLUDED IN 2020-2021 PLAN SHOULD ALLOW GROUP TO CONTINUE SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASING OPERATING EXPENSES