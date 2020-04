BRIEF-Delta Drone FY Adjusted For Non-Recurring Expenses EBITDA Loss Narrows To 3.4 Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - Delta Drone SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASED BY 53% TO REACH €16M

* BUSINESS PLAN IS IN LINE WITH 2020-2021 PLAN: CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 30M, POSITIVE OPERATING MARGIN OF 10% AND 30% OF REVENUE GENERATED BY ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE FRANCE

* FY ADJUSTED FOR NON-RECURRING EXPENSES, EBITDA WAS OF -EUR 3.4M IN LINE WITH GOAL OF ACHIEVING FINANCIAL EQUILIBRIUM IN THIS RESPECT THIS YEAR

* NET CASH AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 WAS OF EUR 2,043K, COMPARED WITH EUR 2,512K AT END OF 2018

* COVID-19: IN THIS CONTEXT, DELTA DRONE WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT ITS 2020-2021 PLAN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TOO EARLY TO EVALUATE IMPACT OF “POST-CRISIS” PERIOD ON BUSINESS ACTIVITY LEVELS IN COMING MONTHS

* 2019 NET LOSS (ADJUSTED FOR NON-RECURRING EXPENSES) EUR 8.6 MLN