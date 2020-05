BRIEF-Delta Drone Pronounces Long-term Commitment To Growth

May 18 (Reuters) - DELTA DRONE SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: END OF CONFINEMENT PERIOD IN FRANCE MADE IT POSSIBLE TO RESCHEDULE THE OPENING OF THE NEW DARDILLY PRODUCTION AT END OF MAY

* BASED ON SUCCESS OF ROCKETMINE SOLUTION WITH MINING SECTOR IN AFRICA, THE GROUP HAS DECIDED TO EXTEND ITS SCOPE OF INTERVENTION TO AUSTRALIA

* ON COVID-19: CONTAINMENT SITUATION AND THE UNCERTAINTIES RELATED DO NOT CALL INTO QUESTION THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2020 - 2021 PLAN AND ITS OBJECTIVES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PRODUCTION START-UP OF DARDILLY PRODUCTION SCHEDULED FOR EARLY JULY AT LATEST

* 5 DEMONSTRATION CENTRES IN FRANCE, CZECH REPUBLIC, MOROCCO, AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH AFRICA EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BEFORE END OF THIS YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: "TRADITIONAL PRIVATE SECURITY" ACTIVITY WAS NOT OVERLY IMPACTED, APART FROM MISSIONS RELATED TO THE "EVENTS" SECTION