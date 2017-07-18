FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta expands Austin, adds Medford, Oregon service from Seattle
July 18, 2017 / 6:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Delta expands Austin, adds Medford, Oregon service from Seattle

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Press release - Delta expands Austin, adds Medford, Oregon service from Seattle

* Says will add a second daily nonstop flight from Seattle to Austin, Texas, beginning Oct. 1, 2017

* Says Delta will offer one daily flight between Seattle and Medford, operated by Delta Connection Carrier Skywest Airlines using 76-seat

* Says Delta will add daily nonstop service from Seattle to Medford, Oregon, beginning Oct. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

