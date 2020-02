Feb 26 (Reuters) - Delta Galil Industries Ltd:

* SEES FY 2020 SALES $1.74 BILLION TO $1.77 BILLION

* 2020 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $1,740 MILLION-$1,770 MILLION

* 2020 DILUTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.23 -$2.42

* DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES - ESTIMATES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON FIRST HALF OF 2020, ANNUAL EBIT TO RANGE BETWEEN $5-7 MILLION