May 7 (Reuters) - Delta Galil Industries Ltd:

* DELTA GALIL TO ACQUIRE LEADING FRENCH MEN’S UNDERWEAR GROUP EMINENCE

* DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

* DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES - FOR 2019, EMINENCE TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT EUR 100 MILLION REVENUE, ABOUT $0.40 TO $0.45 TO CO'S EARNINGS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING EXPENSES