BRIEF-‍Delta Partners says has "concerns" about Good Times Restaurants' current profitability
#Funds News
October 19, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-‍Delta Partners says has "concerns" about Good Times Restaurants' current profitability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ‍Delta Partners LP:

* Says have significant concerns about current levels of profitability of Good Times Restaurants Inc - ​SEC filing

* Intends to engage in talks with Good Times Restaurants, its stockholders & interested parties regarding co’s overall cost structure

* Also intends talks with Good Times, its stockholders & interested parties regarding regarding board size, management, among others

* Begun preliminary discussions regarding possibility of nominating slate of directors for consideration by good times stockholders Source text (bit.ly/2yy55q5) Further company coverage:

