April 11 (Reuters) - DELTA PLUS GROUP SA:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 19.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 29.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 229.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 195.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO PURSUE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018

* IN 2018, AIMS TO MAINTAIN SAME LEVEL OF OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY AS IN 2017

* IN 2018, AIMS TO PURSUE MEASURES UNDERTAKEN TO REDUCE COSTS