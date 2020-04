BRIEF-Delta Plus Group FY Net Income Group Share Up At 26.7 Million Euros

April 27 (Reuters) - DELTA PLUS GROUP SA:

* CURRENT OPERATING INCOME OF 36.1 MEUR, UP + 12.8% IN 2019 (13.7% OF TURNOVER)

* 2019 DIVIDEND ADJUSTED DOWNWARDS DUE TO THE UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT

* NOW PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.70 PER SHARE, IDENTICAL TO DIVIDEND PAID LAST YEAR, AND 17.6% LOWER THAN DIVIDEND INITIALLY ENVISAGED (EUR 0.85)

* LIKELY AT THIS STAGE THAT THE SECOND QUARTER WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE AND THE AMERICAN CONTINENT

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE, AT EUR 26.7M (+27.2% COMPARED TO 2018)

* FY NET FINANCIAL DEBT (BEFORE IFRS16) AMOUNTED TO EUR 65.7 MILLION

* PROJECT OF DELTA PLUS GROUP’S EQUITY PARTICIPATION IN GAMESYSTEM, MENTIONED IN NOVEMBER 2019, IS ABANDONED

* DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND QUANTIFY IMPACT CRISIS WILL HAVE ON CONSOLIDATED SALES AND ON GROUP’S RESULTS FOR 2020

* SINCE MID-MARCH 2020, DEMAND HAS SLOWED SHARPLY IN SEVERAL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY PANDEMIC: ITALY, SPAIN AND FRANCE IN PARTICULAR

* INCREASE IN SALES IN 2019 WILL ENABLE DELTA PLUS GROUP TO ACHIEVE ITS STATED OBJECTIVE OF FURTHER ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH, BOTH IN EUROPE AND EMERGING COUNTRIES

* LEVERAGE RATIO (BANK NET DEBT / EBITDA) REMAINED AT 1.6% AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)