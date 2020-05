BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Says At Least Q2 Will Be Negatively Impacted by COVID-19

May 11 (Reuters) - Delta Plus Group SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS LIKELY THAT AT LEAST Q2 WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, ESPECIALLY IN EUROPE AND ON THE AMERICAN CONTINENT, AS SUGGESTED BY APRIL TURNOVER

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BENEFITS FROM A SOUND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE TO ADDRESS THIS PERIOD OF CRISIS

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 67.7 MILLION, UP 14%

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONFIRMS INTENTIONS TO CONTINUE TO EXPAND

* EXCEPTIONAL SALES OF PRODUCTS LINKED TO COVID-19 ALLOWED TO COMPENSATE FOR SIGNIFICANT DROP IN ACTIVITY ON OTHER FAMILIES OF PRODUCTS, ESPECIALLY FROM MID-MARCH IN MOST EUROPEAN COUNTRIES