BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Says Revenue For April And May Contracted Slightly By -3%

June 18 (Reuters) - Delta Plus Group SA:

* UPDATE ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY IN SPECIFIC CONTEXT OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* IT REMAINS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND QUANTIFY IMPACT THAT CRISIS WILL HAVE ON THE GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED SALES AND EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR 2020

* THE TREND OF THE FIRST DAYS OF JUNE 2020 CONFIRMS THAT OF THE BEGINNING OF THE SECOND QUARTER

* REVENUE FOR APRIL AND MAY CONTRACTED SLIGHTLY BY -3%, DESPITE POSITIVE SCOPE EFFECT OF + 7% LINKED TO ACQUISITIONS MADE AT END 2019 AND EARLY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)