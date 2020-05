BRIEF-Delta Property Fund Says Market Uncertainty Slowed Group's R1.3 Bln Disposal Programme

May 13 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd:

* DELTA PROPERTY FUND LTD - RENTAL COLLECTION FOR PERIOD POST FINANCIAL YEAR-END HAS REMAINED ROBUST

* DELTA PROPERTY FUND LTD - SINCE ONSET OF LOCKDOWN, WE HAVE COLLECTED 73.8% OF APRIL 2020 BILLING

* DELTA PROPERTY FUND LTD - GROUP RECEIVED 50.2% OF MAY 2020 BILLING WITHIN FIRST WEEK OF MAY

* DELTA PROPERTY FUND LTD - CURRENT MARKET UNCERTAINTY HAS SLOWED GROUP’S R1.3 BILLION DISPOSAL PROGRAMME

* DELTA PROPERTY FUND LTD - REMAINS IN CONSTANT COMMUNICATION WITH ITS PRIMARY FUNDERS, WHO REMAIN HIGHLY SUPPORTIVE

* DELTA PROPERTY FUND LTD - IN LIGHT OF GROUP'S LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS BOARD IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING ITS DISTRIBUTION POLICY FOR SHORT-TERM