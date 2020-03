BRIEF-Delta Reduces Japan Flight Schedule Due To Covid-19

March 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - DELTA REDUCES JAPAN FLIGHT SCHEDULE DUE TO COVID-19

* DELTA AIR LINES - TO REDUCE ITS WEEKLY FLYING SCHEDULE TO JAPAN THROUGH APRIL 30

* DELTA AIR LINES - TO SUSPEND SUMMER SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN SEATTLE AND OSAKA FOR 2020 IN RESPONSE TO REDUCED DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19

* DELTA AIR LINES - AIRLINE’S SEASONAL SUMMER SERVICE BETWEEN SEATTLE AND OSAKA TO HAVE A PLANNED RETURN IN SUMMER 2021

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE OSAKA FROM HONOLULU

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - DELTA'S SERVICE BETWEEN NARITA AND MANILA WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE DAILY UNTIL MARCH 27