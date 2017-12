Dec 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA REPORTS OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR NOVEMBER 2017

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - ‍NOVEMBER TOTAL SYSTEM​ LOAD FACTOR 85.4 PERCENT

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - FOR NOV, TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 16.15 BILLION VERSUS 15.61 BILLION

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - NOVEMBER ‍TOTAL SYSTEM​ ASMS 18.91 BILLION VERSUS 18.37 BILLION IN NOV 2016