April 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA REPORTS OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR MARCH 2018

* ‍ CARRIED 16.6 MILLION PASSENGERS ACROSS ITS BROAD GLOBAL NETWORK IN MARCH 2018​

* MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BILLION, UP 4.3 PERCENT

* MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR ‍86.9% VERSUS 85.8%​ IN MARCH 2017

* MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BILLION, UP 3.0 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: