BRIEF-Delta Responds To Coronavirus (Covid-19) Outbreak

March 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - DELTA RESPONDS TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK

* DELTA - BEFORE BOARDING FLIGHT TO U.S., CUSTOMERS WILL BE ASKED IF THEY VISITED IRAN/ MAINLAND CHINA (EXCLUDING HONG KONG, MACAU) WITHIN PAST 14 DAYS

* DELTA - FOREIGN NATIONALS WHO HAVE TRAVELED TO IRAN, MAINLAND CHINA (EXCLUDING. HONG KONG & MACAU) IN LAST 14 DAYS TO BE DENIED PERMISSION TO ENTER U.S.

* DELTA - IF CUSTOMERS FLYING TO U.S. VISITED IRAN/MAINLAND CHINA WITHIN PAST 14 DAYS, THEY MUST ENTER U.S. THROUGH ONE OF 11 APPROVED AIRPORTS

* DELTA - FOREIGN NATIONALS WHO HAVE TRAVELED TO IRAN, MAINLAND CHINA (EXCLUDING. HONG KONG & MACAU) IN LAST 14 DAYS WILL NOT BE BOARDED FOR FLIGHTS TO U.S.