BRIEF-Delticom Postpones AGM

April 27 (Reuters) - Delticom AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DELTICOM AG POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING // UPDATE ON CURRENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

* DELTICOM AG - WILL SET A NEW DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, AND WILL CONVENE IT ACCORDINGLY WITHIN SPECIFIED PERIOD.

* DELTICOM AG - CONSOLIDATED REVENUES IN Q1 WERE DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* DELTICOM AG - REVENUES DEVELOPMENT IN APRIL HAS SO FAR BEEN ON TARGET, PRIMARILY DUE TO GOOD DEMAND IN BUSINESS WITH PRIVATE END CUSTOMERS

* DELTICOM AG - CONFIDENT THAT AT LEAST PART OF Q1'S DOWNTURN IN REVENUES CAN BE MADE UP OVER COMING WEEKS