May 9 (Reuters) - Deluxe Corp:

* DELUXE CORP. ACQUIRES LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

* DELUXE CORP - ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MILLION IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION.

* DELUXE CORP - LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)