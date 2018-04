April 26 (Reuters) - Deluxe Corp:

* SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80

* SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MILLION TO $380 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: