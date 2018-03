March 21 (Reuters) - Deluxe Corp:

* DELUXE - ‍ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SECURED 5-YEAR, COMMITTED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $950 MILLION​

* DELUXE SAYS ‍REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO INCREASE UNDER AGREEMENT TO AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $1,425 MILLION​ - SEC FILING

* DELUXE CORP - ‍MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023​ Source text - bit.ly/2DJxPgP Further company coverage: