BRIEF-Demand weakness to continue to weigh on India economic activity -RBI chief Das

June 5 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, in minutes of May 20-22 monetary policy committee meeting:

* WEAKNESS ON DEMAND SIDE WILL CONTINUE TO WEIGH HEAVILY ON ECONOMIC ACTIVITY ‘FOR SOME TIME TO COME’

* ECONOMIC ACTIVITY EXPECTED TO CONTRACT IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEFORE RECOVERING GRADUALLY IN SECOND HALF OF 2020/21

* ‘CHALLENGING’ TO ASSESS INFLATION OUTLOOK IN ABSENCE OF COMPLETE INFORMATION ON CPI

* FOOD INFLATION EXPECTED TO MODERATE IN COMING MONTHS AS TRANSPORT IMPEDIMENTS, SUPPLY LINES GET EASED

* WEAK DEMAND IN PRESENCE OF STRONG FAVOURABLE BASE EFFECTS COULD CAUSE HEADLINE INFLATION TO FALL BELOW TARGET RATE DURING Q3, Q4

* OVERALL OUTLOOK CONTINUES TO BE ‘HIGHLY UNCERTAIN’

* BENIGN INFLATION OUTLOOK FOR H2 2020/21, POSSIBILITY OF SLOWING NEAR-TERM GROWTH PROVIDES MORE POLICY SPACE TO EASE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2Y79PAn]