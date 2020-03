BRIEF-Demant Says Outlook For 2020 Withdrawn Due To Uncertainty Around Coronavirus Impact

March 15 (Reuters) - Demant A/S:

* REG-DEMANT A/S: EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS - OUTLOOK FOR 2020 WITHDRAWN DUE TO UNCERTAINTY

* DEMANT - MAINTAIN EXPECTATION TO GENERATE ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE MARKET GROWTH RATE IN 2020

* DEMANT - OUTLOOK FOR 2020 WITHDRAWN DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF IMPACT OF CURRENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* DEMANT - AS RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, EXPECT TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL, SHORT-TERM NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DEMAND IN HEARING HEALTHCARE MARKET

* DEMANT - EXPECT A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN THE COMING MONTHS

* DEMANT - DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY HALT SHARE BUY-BACKS UNTIL CO HAS A BETTER OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF CURRENT SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: