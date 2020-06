June 9 (Reuters) - Demant A/S:

* DEMANT HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE CAPITAL MARKET DAYS SCHEDULED FOR 22-23 SEPTEMBER 2020 IN NICE

* EVENT HAS THEREFORE BEEN POSTPONED TO 16-17 JUNE 2021 AND WILL TAKE PLACE AT SAME LOCATION