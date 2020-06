BRIEF-Demant Update On The Effects Of Coronavirus

June 17 (Reuters) - Demant A/S:

* REG-DEMANT A/S: UPDATE ON THE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS

* DEMANT A/S - OUTLOOK FOR 2020 STILL WITHDRAWN DUE TO CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY ABOUT PACE OF RECOVERY

* DEMANT A/S - WE STILL BELIEVE THAT WE WILL SEE PENT-UP DEMAND FOR HEARING HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MATERIALISE, AND IT MAY WELL SPILL OVER INTO 2021, BUT TIMING AND MAGNITUDE REMAIN UNCERTAIN

* DEMANT A/S - IN HEARING IMPLANTS, REVENUE RUN RATE IS CURRENTLY 30-40% OF OUR ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS (20% AT BEGINNING OF MAY)

* DEMANT A/S - IN DIAGNOSTICS, REVENUE RUN RATE IS CURRENTLY 60-70% OF OUR ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS (60% AT BEGINNING OF MAY)

* DEMANT A/S - IN COMMUNICATIONS (EPOS), REVENUE RUN RATE IS STILL AROUND 120% COMPARED TO OUR ORIGINAL PLAN (120% AT BEGINNING OF MAY) DUE TO CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND FOR HEADSETS DRIVEN BY INCREASED USAGE OF VIRTUAL COLLABORATION TOOLS

* DEMANT A/S - WE EXPECT OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE ONE-OFFS RELATED TO EPOS CONSOLIDATION TO BE NEGATIVE IN FIRST HALF-YEAR

* DEMANT A/S - WE MAINTAIN SUSPENSION OF SHARE BUY-BACKS, PENDING A BETTER OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF CURRENT SITUATION

* DEMANT A/S - GROUP'S REVENUE RUN RATE (INCLUDING EPOS) IS CURRENTLY 50-60% OF OUR ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS (30% AT BEGINNING OF MAY) - HOWEVER WITH SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES ACROSS COUNTRIES AND BUSINESS AREAS