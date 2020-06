June 24 (Reuters) - Demeter Corporation PCL:

* FORMED A JV WITH DEE LIGHTING INTERNATIONAL NAMED DCORP – DLI TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL TO PARTICIPATE IN AN E-BIDDING

* DLI JV HAS RECEIVED THE AWARD WITH CONTRACT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED IN JULY

* BUDGET OF PROJECT 301.3 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)