Sept 21 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* ANNOUNCES TODAY THE ISSUE OF A NOTICE OF REDEMPTION FOR ITS 2014/2019 CORPORATE BOND AND THE FULL REPAYMENT OF EXPENSIVE OLD LIABILITIES

* ‍OPERATING CASH FLOW IS SET TO RISE STARTING IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF COMPLETION OF REFINANCING IN AMOUNT OF ROUGHLY EUR 18 MILLION P.A.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)