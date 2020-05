BRIEF-DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Q1 EBIT At About EUR 12.9 Mln

May 19 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* DEMIRE WITH A SUCCESSFUL START INTO THE YEAR 2020: RENTAL INCOME AND FFO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME RISES TO EUR 22.0 MILLION

* Q1 FFO I (AFTER TAXES, BEFORE MINORITIES) IMPROVES BY 7.7 PERCENT TO EUR 9.6 MILLION

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC MODERATE THUS FAR

* Q1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 12.9 MILLION, AND PROFIT / LOSS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) ROSE BY 12.0 PERCENT TO EUR 8.0 MILLION

* REFRAINS FROM ISSUING AN UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR