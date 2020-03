BRIEF-DEMIRE FY EBIT Up At EUR 155.2 Million

March 18 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* FY DILUTED EPRA NAV INCREASES BY 15 PERCENT TO EUR 6.32 PER SHARE

* FFO I GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AT EUR 40 TO 42 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) TOTALLED EUR 155.2 MILLION, UP 22.1 PERCENT ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 127.1 MILLION)

* FY RENTAL INCOME TO EUR 81.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 73.7 MILLION)

* FOR 2020, GUIDES RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 90.0 TO 92.0 MILLION FROM LETTING OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO, CONSIDERING ALREADY NOTARISED ACQUISITIONS AND SALES

* ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC CANNOT BE PREDICTED AT PRESENT

* CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF 2019 IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)