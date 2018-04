April 26 (Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:

* FY FFO I ACHIEVED AT EUR 11.7 MILLION (31/12/2016: EUR 8.1 MILLION)

* FORECAST FOR 2018: FFO I OF C. EUR 16-18 MILLION, RENTAL INCOME EUR 71-73 MILLION

* FY EBIT INCREASED BY EUR 1.5 MILLION OVER PRIOR YEAR UP TO EUR 84.7 MILLION (2016 FINANCIAL YEAR: EUR 83.2 MILLION

* DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, DEMIRE PLANS TO GENERATE RENTAL INCOME OF AROUND EUR 71-73 MILLION