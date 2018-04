BRIEF-Demire: Klaus Wecken Voting Rights Participation Exceeds 50 Pct ​

April 5 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* ‍ON MARCH 2 KLAUS WECKEN INFORMED HIS VOTING RIGHTS PARTICIPATION HAS EXCEEDED THRESHOLD OF 50% ON FEB 28 AND HAS AMOUNTED TO 59.12%​

* ‍KLAUS WECKEN HAS INFORMED THAT INVESTMENT IS AIMED AT IMPLEMENTING STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES​

* ‍KLAUS WECKEN HAS INFORMED THAT IT IS INTENDED TO ACQUIRE FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS IN DEMIRE​

* ‍KLAUS WECKEN HAS INFORMED THAT IT IS INTENDED TO EXERT AN INFLUENCE ON DEMIRE​

* ‍KLAUS WECKEN INFORMED THAT SIGNIFICANT CHANGE OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF DEMIRE, IN PARTICULAR WITH REGARD TO DEBT/EQUITY RATIO IS INTENDED​

* WECKEN SAYS ‍CHANGE OF DIVIDEND POLICY IS INTENDED ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)