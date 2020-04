BRIEF-DEMIRE Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

April 9 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* WITHDRAWS 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19 EFFECTS

* TODAY DECIDED TO WITHDRAW GUIDANCE FOR RENTAL INCOME AND FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS* FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, WHICH WAS PUBLISHED ON 18 MARCH 2020

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS CANNOT BE RELIABLY PREDICTED AT PRESENT

* NOT POSSIBLE FOR MANAGEMENT BOARD TO RELEASE A SUFFICIENTLY RELIABLE, CONCRETE NEW GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR AT THIS TIME