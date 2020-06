BRIEF-Denali Therapeutics Inc - Provides Broad Update On Its Ripk1 Program Partnered With Sanofi

June 9 (Reuters) - Denali Therapeutics Inc:

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC - PROVIDES BROAD UPDATE ON ITS RIPK1 PROGRAM PARTNERED WITH SANOFI

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC - DENALI AND SANOFI PAUSE DNL747 CLINICAL ACTIVITIES

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC - CO, SANOFI INTEND TO ACCELERATE DNL788 FOR DEVELOPMENT IN NEUROLOGICAL INDICATIONS

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC - SAFETY ENDPOINTS WERE MET IN PHASE 1B PATIENT STUDIES WITH DNL747 IN ALS AND ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - TO PAUSE DNL747 CLINICAL ACTIVITIES BASED ON TOTALITY OF DNL747 DATA, SUPERIOR PROFILE OF BACKUP COMPOUND DNL788