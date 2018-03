March 19 (Reuters) - Denali Therapeutics Inc:

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74