BRIEF-Denali Therapeutics Says Paused Enrollment in Phase 1, Phase 1B Trials Due To Covid-19

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES PIPELINE AND BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - FOR ONGOING DNL151 PHASE 1, PHASE 1B TRIALS, ENROLLMENT OF ADDITIONAL HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS & PATIENTS AT HIGHER DOSES HAS BEEN PAUSED DUE TO COVID-19

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - RECRUITMENT OF ADDITIONAL PATIENTS IN ETV:IDS PROGRAM FOR HUNTER SYNDROME HAS BEEN PAUSED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC - DNL310 PHASE 1/2 TRIAL IS ON TRACK TO COMMENCE IN Q2 2020

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - ENROLLMENT OF ADDITIONAL SUBJECTS IN EIF2B PROGRAM FOR ALS (DNL343 PHASE 1 TRIAL) HAS BEEN PAUSED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - HAS DRUG SUPPLIES TO COMPLETE ONGOING TRIALS

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - ADDITIONAL DRUG SUBSTANCE SUPPLIES EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT PLANNED CLINICAL TRIALS WELL INTO 2021

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - ON TRACK TO DECIDE ON NEXT STEPS WITH DNL747 BY MID-2020 TOGETHER WITH ITS PARTNER SANOFI

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - WITH CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT $614 MILLION AT END OF FEB 2020, BUSINESS OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED AT LEAST THROUGH 2022