BRIEF-Denbury Reports Q1 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.12

May 8 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc:

* DENBURY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL ADDITIONAL MISSION CANYON WELLS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* PRODUCTION OF 60,338 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY IN Q1 2018

* ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $125 MILLION FOR Q1 2018

* BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BILLION

* DENBURY’S ESTIMATED 2018 PRODUCTION IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED RANGE OF 60,000 TO 64,000 BOE/D

* DENBURY - 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE