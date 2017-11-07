FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Denbury reports Q3 production of 60,328 boed
November 7, 2017 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Denbury reports Q3 production of 60,328 boed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc:

* Denbury reports third quarter 2017 results; announces reaffirmation of $1.05 billion borrowing base

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 excluding items

* Denbury Resources Inc - ‍expect production to further increase in q4​

* Denbury Resources Inc qtrly ‍revenues $266 million versus $246 million​

* Denbury Resources - production for current quarter was reduced by about 2,000 boe/d due to hurricane harvey​

* Denbury Resources - ‍production averaged 60,328 barrels of oil equivalent per day during q3 of 2017, up 1 pct (554 boe/d) from q2 of 2017​

* Denbury Resources - 2017 capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, remains unchanged from previously estimated amount

* Denbury Resources - ‍prior to Hurricane Harvey, co was on track to meet midpoint of 60,000 boe/d to 62,000 boe/d fy production outlook

* Denbury Resources - ‍expects 2017 production to fall within, but in lower half of previous guidance range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

