Feb 22 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc:

* DENBURY REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 REVENUE $321 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* AVERAGE REALIZED OIL PRICE, EXCLUDING DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS, WAS $57.17 PER BBL IN Q4, COMPARED TO $47.78 PER BBL IN Q3

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $307.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S