5 days ago
August 8, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Denbury Resources reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc

* Denbury reports second quarter 2017 results; reduces 2017 capital budget; increases 2017 production guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 excluding items

* Raising full-year guidance to 60,000 to 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Denbury resources inc - is reducing its estimated 2017 capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, from $300 million to about $250 million

* Denbury's production averaged 59,774 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") during q2 of 2017

* Denbury resources - currently anticipates 2017 production being on target to meet or exceed midpoint of original guidance of 58,000 to 62,000 boe/d

* Denbury resources - anticipates 2017 production being on target to meet or exceed midpoint of its original guidance of 58,000 to 62,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

