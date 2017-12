Dec 8 (Reuters) - DENEB INVESTMENTS LTD:

* ‍FULFILLMENT OF ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR ACQUISITION OF NEW JUST FUN GROUP​

* ALL ‍CONDITIONS PRECEDENT HAVE NOW BEEN FULFILLED, AND THAT ACQUISITION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON 13 DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)