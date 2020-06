BRIEF-Deneb Investments Posts FY Headline Loss Per Share Of 8.92 Cents

June 5 (Reuters) - Deneb Investments Ltd:

* JSE: DNB - REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* DENEB INVESTMENTS LTD - FY HEADLINE PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 129% TO R55 MILLION

* DENEB INVESTMENTS LTD - FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DECREASED BY 3% TO R2 872 MILLION

* DENEB INVESTMENTS LTD - FY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED BY 10% TO 337 CENTS PER SHARE

* DENEB INVESTMENTS LTD -FY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 100% TO 8.92 CENTS PER SHARE

* DENEB INVESTMENTS LTD - NO DIVIDEND WAS DECLARED (3 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE IN PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD).

