March 8 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp:

* DENISON REPORTS RESULTS FROM 2017 AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* DENISON MINES CORP - REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS AT DES DURING 2018 IS BUDGETED TO BE CAD$9.6 MILLION

* DENISON MINES CORP - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE BUDGETED TO BE CAD$8.3 MILLION AT DES

* DENISON MINES CORP - CORPORATE ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES ARE BUDGETED TO BE CAD$4.7 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: